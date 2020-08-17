Relatable stories to make you LOL: Tweeps reveal the naughtiest things they did as kids
Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl has quite the following on social media. When the physician and radio host opens a thread for discussion, most of the time it ends in healthy debate.
This time, van Zyl caught her more than 200K Twitter followers off guard when she asked “Were you a naughty kid?”
It’s a simple enough question, but the confessions that followed gives some inkling to the fact that most of us were naughty as kids.
The fun thread also gave many opportunity to come clean on secrets they had kept since childhood.
Below are some of the funniest and most relatable confessions we could find:
Yes,stole my Dad’s alcohol, asked me nicely& I denied. On my way out he then said “ Please get an empty bottle so you can take ur half & at least leave me another half. He then gave me a R2 note from his pocket,told me to buy idash.Was embarrassed & had to admit and leave it.— TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) August 16, 2020
I think the worst was me peeing on the kitchen floor unprovoked...— Aaron's Mom (@amaivaaaron) August 16, 2020
There was umcimbi ekhaya and on those occasions juice (squash) is stored in this container. I peed in it. My ‘friend’ who was supposed to be my accomplice told my mom. She didn’t hit me but they did pour it out. 😅 pic.twitter.com/JNG0z0tedR— Housewife of Zimbali💅🏽✨ (@snqo_baybee) August 16, 2020
Sneaking under the table to touch the female teacher's leg at primary school as I thought it was not real. She was wearing stockings. 🙈🙈🙈🙄🙄— munwali wa Bomepome (Nganea) (@JeffManthakha) August 16, 2020
I was a little shit and got away with everything because I wore glasses and everyone thought I was innocent. The worst thing I did, was burn the first floor of a rural hospital when I was 8 while playing with matches. I ran away and never told a soul. 😎— Anna T 🇬🇷🇿🇦✊🏻 (@thebaklav) August 16, 2020
I hated Family Gatherings, so I stole my mom's R100 and bought 3 bottles of Castor oil and poured it into the stew bowl during the family gathering , y'all, 😭😭😂😂— Thato M (@Caroline_thaato) August 16, 2020