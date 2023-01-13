‘Rise and shine!’ Dad uses megaphone to wake up his party-going daughter on a Sunday morning

Parents can be very brutal sometimes. This dad, who had obviously had enough of his daughter's party life, took things to another level when he decided to wake her up on a Sunday morning after she had been out the night before.

With over 580k views and 83k likes a TikTok video goes viral after leaving users in stitches. The video shows a dad entering his daughter’s room, where she’s still fast asleep in bed, carrying a megaphone and oh-so ready to use it. The deafening sound of alarm immediately jerks her awake making her sit up straight.

Her dad moves around the bed to face her and over the megaphone shouts at her to wake up. All the while her little brother is seen jumping on her bed and giggling. “Wake up. Wake up. Was mos lekker in die straate gister aan ne. Rise and shine. Rise and shine. It’s God’s day today.” he yells at her. At this point, the daughter is already sitting on the edge of her bed, clearly annoyed, with her phone in her hand.

With the headline, “POV (point of view): you went out last night and still stay with your parents”, the video has received over 250 comments from viewers who found the video hilarious while others feel her pain. #neevan_ferris ♬ original sound - Neevan @neevan_ferris “Rise and shine”🤣🤣🤣🤣 he got a new toy #fyp “The phrase" it's God's day today" finished me” said one viewer with a string of laughing emojis. While another said: “I can feel her wanting to cry out of irritation.”

