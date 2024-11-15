Rising food poisoning cases in South Africa: a call for improved food safety standards

In recent weeks, alarming reports of food poisoning cases in South Africa have raised serious concerns about public health and food safety standards, particularly among children. The increase in food poisoning cases has primarily been attributed to the food consumed from school tuck shops and local spaza shops, highlighting a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.

Across social media and news platforms, horrifying reports of children falling ill — or worse, succumbing to food poisoning — have become all too common. With families mourning the loss of their loved ones, the weight of this crisis is felt acutely in every corner of the country. Experts warn that the rate of food poisoning among young schoolchildren is escalating at an alarming pace, transforming what should be a safe and nurturing environment into one fraught with danger.

The SA food safety narrative has taken a dark turn. Parents send their children off to school with trust — trust that they will be served nutritious and safe food. However, the reality has manifested as distressing headlines about children falling victim to preventable foodborne illnesses. Schools tend to rely on local vendors for their tuck shop provisions, often leading to inconsistencies in hygiene and food sourcing. These factors pose significant risks, especially for young children whose immune systems are still developing.

If providing lunch from home, ensure it includes items that are safely prepared and stored. Picture: Pexels/Katerina Holmes The question remains: what can be done to combat this escalating crisis? Teach proper hand hygiene: Educating children on the significance of washing their hands with soap and water before meals and after using the restroom is crucial. This simple act can prevent the spread of harmful bacteria. Promote healthy eating habits: Incorporating a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables into their meals can strengthen children's immune systems, making them less susceptible to illnesses. Stay informed about school lunch options: Parents should engage with schools to understand the food safety standards in place. Encourage schools to provide healthy meal options and maintain food safety protocols diligently. Packed lunches: If providing lunch from home, ensure it includes items that are safely prepared and stored. For instance, use insulated containers to keep foods at safe temperatures. Awareness of local food establishments: When at home, ensure the local establishments follow food safety guidelines. Check food freshness: Encourage children to always check expiry dates and the appearance of their food. Foods that look, smell or feel off should be avoided. As a parent, you should also be wary of expired foods and know the differences between the best-before date versus the expiry date when it comes to food. Picture: Pexels/Srattha Nualsate On the topic of checking expiry dates, as an adult you should also be wary of expired foods and know the differences between the best-before date versus the expiry date when it comes to food. Expired foods are food products that have passed their recommended or stated expiration date, which the manufacturer determines as the point after which the food may no longer be safe to consume.

The expiration date is based on scientific testing determining when the food is at its safest and freshest. After that date, the food may have poorer quality due to deteriorating properties of the food, grow harmful bacteria, or lose its nutritional value. Consuming expired food can lead to food poisoning, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. In severe cases, it can even lead to hospitalisation or, unfortunately, death.

Consuming expired foods is a risk that should not be taken lightly. Expiry dates are not arbitrary; they are based on scientific testing to ensure food safety. Therefore, it is important to understand the best-before date versus the expiry date on food labels to keep safe. Here’s everything you need to know. Best before

“Best before” means fresh date. It tells you how long the product will be at its best flavour and quality. Baked goods, cereals, snacks, frozen entrees, and some canned food will have freshness dating. After the best-before date, the food may lose its freshness, aroma or nutrients. For example, potato chips may lose crispness or canned fruits may lose sweetness. All in all, it is about the taste, not so much the safety. Expiry date

While a best-before date indicates freshness, the expiry date simply tells consumers the last day a product is safe for consumption. In other words, the best-before dates are quality indicators, and expiry dates are cut-off periods. Expiry dates are sometimes interchangeable with use by dates, which label highly perishable products, such as seafood and meat. Sell-by