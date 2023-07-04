Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro ‘died from possible drugs overdose’

Robert De Niro’s grandson reportedly died from a possible overdose. A friend of 19-year-old actor Leandro De Niro discovered the teen’s lifeless body sitting in a chair with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, a police source told the Daily Mail.

It is unclear what the reported substance was but police sources told TMZ his death “is being investigated as an overdose”. The outlet added: “We’re told the teen was housesitting, and both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body.” Leandro was found dead at a $950 000 (about R17.8m), one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street.

TMZ reported the friend who found him hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him.

A concierge at 55 Wall Street confirmed Leandro lived in the building, and told the Daily Mail: “I’d see him every now and then, and he’d always say ‘Hi.’ “He just was friendly, kept to himself. I didn’t know who he was until I read the story. “It’s a tragedy. I was just talking to my co-worker that said my daughter just turned 20. You see (Leandro’s) picture – he was a baby.”

The concierge added Leandro lived alone in the sixth-floor apartment which he had apparently rented for less than a year. The 937 sq ft one-bed apartment is currently up for sale for $945 000 and an open house was scheduled for next week. It was last offered for rent at $4 000 a month, according to Mail Online.

Leandro’s death was confirmed on Monday by his mum Drena De Niro – Robert’s adopted daughter – in an emotional post on Instagram. The 51-year-old said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.