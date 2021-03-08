Roxy Burger details her family’s battle with Covid-19: ’This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through’

South Africa may be into level 1 lockdown, but the reality is that people are still being infected by Covid-19. About 2 588 597 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019, AFP reported – a sober reminder to never let our guard down. For local actress and TV presenter Roxy Burger, the pandemic has hit close to home as she revealed her family has been struck down with Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, the mom of two shared a picture of herself wearing a mask and close to tears. “I know I’ve been quiet... So this is me, wearing a mask in my home 24/7, trying to protect our children, while we get over COVID-19. Take this as a gentle warning: this pandemic is not over.”

She added that even though she and her family took every precaution necessary, they still caught the virus: “We have no idea from where. Level 1 does not mean that Corona has disappeared.”

Burger, mom to son Finnley Cade and daughter Adrienne, said she’s been struggling since the family went into isolation.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through, I was petrified to even hold my baby. I can’t hug or kiss Ady. Finn had a sky high fever over the weekend – we couldn’t break it and had to take him to casualty (we were discharged once given meds and fever was controlled).”

She pleaded with her followers to be cautious: “I am honestly not sharing this for sympathy – we are going to be fine – I’m sharing this to make you aware that this pandemic is still very much around and people are still getting sick.”