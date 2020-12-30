Rupert Grint has new perspective from fatherhood

Rupert Grint has a different "perspective" now he's a father and really understands the bond between a parent and their child. The former “Harry Potter” actor and his partner Georgia Groome welcomed daughter Wednesday into the world in May and he admitted he's learned more about love and the bond between parent and child thanks to his own baby, which has been very helpful when it came to shooting his TV show “Servant”, a psychological horror series about a grieving couple who have lost their child. Rupert said: "I think it's, it's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad. "We filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic. "I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part. So it was, yeah, it's very strange.

"It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way...it was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love..."

The 31-year-old star also admitted he'd "never say never" to reprising his role as wizard Ron Weasley if the opportunity arose.

He told ComicBook.com: "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no.'

" It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories.

"So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

Last month, Rupert joined Instagram and used his first post to introduce his daughter to his fans.

Writing alongside the image of himself cradling his daughter - whose face was not shown - Rupert said: “Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert (sic)”