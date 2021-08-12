Ryan Reynolds says his whole family “trolls” him. The ‘Deadpool’ actor has joked he has no need to go on the internet to find people making fun of him, because his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters – James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 22 months – troll him enough.

When asked if he’s ever been trolled, he told People magazine: “Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home. “Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing.” Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actor recently said he hopes his daughters grow up to become “self-aware human beings” and wants them to “affect some positive change” in the world.

He said: “I don’t even think of it as like I’m a girl dad. I love my kids. I want them to grow up to be self-aware human beings who affect some positive change somehow, some way in the world.” Ryan is the youngest sibling in his own family, so had no experience with helping to raise children until he became a father. And the ‘Free Guy’ star has said he was “worried” when 33-year-old Blake fell pregnant with the couple’s third child, as he was apprehensive about the possibility of having a baby boy after only knowing how to raise girls.

He added: “I was the youngest of four boys. I find doors to be a privilege. Like for the most part I was thrown through walls. I was a moving target. I was emergency harvestable organs. You name it. I was that as the youngest of four large strapping boys. “I include my dad in that I was the youngest of five, because he was almost like a child at times. So, having girls … I don’t know anything else. Our last-born daughter, Betty, I was worried. I didn’t know. We didn’t know what the sex was going to be. So I was a little … what if I have a boy? What’s that going to be like?”