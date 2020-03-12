SA issues directive on how to prevent spread of coronavirus in schools

Now that coronavirus (covid-19) has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, it's caused much fear across the globe. South Africa's own coronavirus count sits at 17 confirmed cases.

For parents, it's a worrying situation, especially when children are at risk at school and public gatherings. The South African government has now shared tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus on its official news website.

"The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), Unicef and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidance to help protect children and schools from the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," it stated.

Furthermore, both organisations said in a joint statement: “In the event of school closures, the guidance includes recommendations to mitigate against the possible negative impacts on children’s learning and wellbeing.

“This means having solid plans in place to ensure the continuity of learning, including remote learning options such as online education strategies and radio broadcasts of academic content, and access to essential services for all children. These plans should also include necessary steps for the eventual safe reopening of schools."