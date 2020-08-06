SA paediatricians urge government to reopen schools and they have the evidence to back it up

As Grade 12 learners returned to school this week, many parents are contemplating whether to send their children back when classes continue from August 17 for the remaining grades.

In response to the staggered approach to learners returning to school, the Paediatrician Management Group (PMG) and the South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) have urged government to open schools to all learners and not to allow fear or politics to harm the children of South Africa.

Speaking out against government’s decision to close public schools again, local paediatricians have now said that the decision is not based on scientific evidence, and the benefits to children of attending school outweigh the risks to both children and the broader community.

As part of their evidence-based research, local paediatric doctors referred to a Covid-19 modelling study done in the UK which was based on the previous H1N1 epidemic and the SARS outbreak. The study predicted that school closures alone would possibly prevent only two to four percent of deaths - much lower than the effect of other social distancing interventions.

“Those school communities which are at risk, either due to high local transmission rates or poor infrastructure, should be identified and supported immediately to mitigate their risks so that they can reopen as soon as possible,” said paediatricians.