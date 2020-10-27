Sam Smith: I want to be a mummy by 35

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sam Smith has revealed they plan to settle down and start a family by the time they are 35. The “Diamonds” hitmaker - whose last serious relationship was with “13 Reasons Why” actor Brandon Flynn between 2017 and 2018 - has shared their plans to settle down and start a family this decade. However, the Grammy-winner has ambitions for their music career and would still want to continue their singing career. Sam told Zane Lowe on Apple Music: “I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy. “I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The 28-year-old pop star also opened up about trying to find a boyfriend and admitted it's been "exhausting" looking for a man in London.

They said: “I’m going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London.

“I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

Meanwhile, Sam recently admitted they doesn’t want to be a role model.

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer worries they have been put in a “dangerous position” by being publicly non-binary and although they think it's “wonderful” if they can help others understand or come to terms with who they are, they are very cautious of the responsibility because they know they’re not perfect.

Sam said: “I think there is a lack of education and a lack of understanding.

“No one ever talked about queer sex or queer love growing up and I have been put in dangerous positions.

“I feel that if my music or gender expression helps anyone of any age see themselves in me, or it helps them understand, that’s wonderful.

“The concept of being a role model is wonderful, but it is not something I am looking for. I make mistakes. I am flawed.”