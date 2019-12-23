London - Threatening to put children on Father Christmas’s naughty list really does improve their behaviour, a study found.
The tactic is used by parents to get children to behave – and is referenced in the festive hit Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.
It includes the lyrics "He’s making a list – he’s checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice".
Santa is said to give bad children a lump of coal while good children are rewarded with wished-for presents like toys and sweets.
Scientists at Exeter University surveyed more than 4 200 parents around the world.