Self-harm may be socially contagious among adolescents, study finds

Self-injury - behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die - may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone who has, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, used 2014 data collected from over 1 400 Ontario teenagers between the ages of 14-17.

The team focused on the answers to the question, "Has a friend of yours ever hurt themselves without the intention to die?" A positive response saw the respondent two to three times as likely to answer 'Yes' to the question of whether they have thought about, or done, the same.These results are of concern, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, because, apart from being a sign of acute distress, non-suicidal self-injury is a predictor of later suicidal behaviour and more widespread.

"Non-suicidal self-injury is much more common than suicide attempts--twice as common in this study - and many, many times more common than death by suicide," said study author Dr Ian Colman from University of Ottawa in Canada.

Dr Colman's study builds on previous research showing teens who are exposed to suicide among their peers are more than twice as likely to demonstrate suicidal behaviour or harbour suicidal thoughts than those who are not exposed.