Serena Williams won't put pressure on her daughter to follow in her footsteps

Serena Williams won't push her daughter to follow in her footsteps. The 40-year-old tennis legend has four-year-old Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and even though they took to the tennis court together amid the coronavirus lockdown, Serena won't pressure her daughter to emulate her achievements.

She said: "I have no interest in her playing full-time. Unless she does. So, it's not like that at all." Serena also revealed that her daughter has already developed a passion for fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) The record-breaking sports star - who married her husband in 2017 - told E! News: "She only wears dresses and she loves to wear heels, so it's kind of fun. Because when I was younger, I used to love wearing princess dresses as well."

Meanwhile, Serena recently revealed that making 'King Richard' was a "surreal" experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) The Olympic gold medalist and her sister Venus, 41, have both been heavily involved with the new drama movie - which explores their rise and the influence of their dad, Richard Williams - and Serena relished the experience of making the film. She said: "No word describes it better than surreal. Just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad’s journey but, because of myself and my sister, it really is like, 'Wow, OK, really? Are we really something?’"

Will Smith plays the part of Richard - Venus and Serena's dad - in the new movie. And Serena admits that casting Will helped to transform the project. She explained: "To have Will play this role as my father and the way he just embodied Richard Williams, it just took the whole film to a whole new level. It’s so emotional, it’s well done and it’s a brilliant piece of work."