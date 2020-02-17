London - Martin Freeman has admitted smacking and swearing at his children in the past despite the modern day pressure to always be a "brilliant" parent.
The 'Sherlock' star, who is father to Joe, 14, and Grace, 11, with ex-partner Amanda Abbington, said he wasn’t "proud" of his actions but would probably "do it again".
The 48-year-old said his decision to smack his children twice over the years was due to not being able to "rationalise" with them as toddlers and being at the "end of my rope".
"I have smacked my kids. When they were very young. I smacked my kids, yes. And it’s not like a victory. It’s not, 'Oh, I must be doing something right,'" he said.
"But I have done it. When it is route one to something they need to understand and I cannot rationalise with them.