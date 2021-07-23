She’s got the magic! Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida writes a children’s book

This week belonged to Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, as she has been making big moves. First, she graduated with a BA Honours in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand, and now she’s launching a children’s book.

The Venda beauty wrote her first book titled Shudu Finds Her Magic, published by Jacana Media. It is available in six languages, Afrikaans, English, Sesotho, Venda, Xhosa and Zulu. It has illustrations by Chantelle and Burgen Thorne, making it easier for the children to read. The book is inspired by Musida's childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and a new school. "The book is aimed at children between 4 and 12 years old and deals with bullying and the power of friendship. I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it," Musida said.