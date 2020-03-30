Sho Madjozi Stars is the type of content SA parents need right now

As South Africa enters Day 4 of lockdown, the reality of what it means has finally set in for parents. Yes, we may laugh at the funny memes but inside we're close to breaking point.

A saving grace for many has been TikTok. The app has seen many families create content that has gone viral in a matter of hours. Now SA rapper Sho Madjozi has started an Instagram page (@shomadjozistars) dedicated to her thousands of little fans. "A page for my wonderful kid fans. You are the stars in my sky," she captions the account.



The account is a welcome distraction for many parents, especially when it comes to their little ones' favourite music idol. On her official IG account, Madjozi asked parents to post their Sho Madjozi-inspired videos and pictures of their children and tag @shomadjozistars.

Below are some of our favourites so far: