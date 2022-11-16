Shots fired! Sonia Booth’s sons say ‘we’ve got your back’ in heartfelt voice note

This past week has been showing Sonia and Matthew Booth flames. But while the couple are dealing with their marriage drama in the public eye, it hasn’t stopped their two sons, Nate and Noah, from sending their mom a heartfelt happy birthday voice note.

The former Miss SA runner-up shared their message on Instagram after celebrating her 40th birthday over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman and model shared the original audio with her more than 90K followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) Captioning the post: “This melted my heart and made my day. Nate & Noah synchronising words to make up that message,” she played the voice note from her boys. “Happy birthday, Mommy, we hope you have an amazing day relaxing, chilling,” they said.

“We want you to know that we love you a lot. We’ve got your back. Appreciate everything you’ve done for us. We are proud of you. We love you very very much. Enjoy your birthday, hope it’s as special as you are.” Nate and Noah’s message comes at a time when both Sonia and Matthew have had to dig deep to keep themselves in check after Sonia dropped a bombshell last week, sharing receipts of the former Bafana player’s alleged infidelity. In response, Matthew issued a statement, saying that the news would negatively affect their children who are busy with exams.

“It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Möller family,” he wrote. Sonia sharing her sons’ message with her followers could also be a thinly-veiled swipe at Matthew where they could be heard in their own words saying that they’re proud of their mom and they’ve got her back. It’s proof that nothing could ever replace a mother’s love.