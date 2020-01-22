Siba Mtongana shares healthy and fun lunchbox ideas for kids









Siba Mtongana shares kids healthy and fun lunchbox ideas. Picture: Instagram There are many healthy options for kids lunchbox but sometimes parents don't know how to make work for their own kids.

Siba Mtongana, TV host & Food Editor of "Siba’s Table" shares some health budget-friendly lunchboxes.

"Tuna is a high source of lean protein - choose the one in brine and Omega 3 fatty acids which are essential for brain development."





"I always love having blueberries in their lunchbox including mine as they are dubbed the kings of antioxidant foods, high vitamin C and potassium... They are also brain food... They are true Super Foods," she says.





"It's important to understand that all children are different, portion size for sandwich depends on age and how much your child eats," adds Mtongana.





Here are some healthy lunchbox ideas the well-known celebrity chef shared on her Instagram page: