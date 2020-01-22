Siba Mtongana shares healthy and fun lunchbox ideas for kids
More nutritious lunchbox ideas. Good morning! ♥️ With my kids I try to bring a bit of fun with how the food is presented. Instead of a conventional way of making a sandwich, I sometimes convert it into kebabs with ingredients cut into star shapes which I do the night before. But up to you, you don't have to turn into kebabs, it can be normal sandwich but still using these same ingredients and add light mayo mixed with pesto used as a spread (remember to use a nut-free pesto if your kids school is a nut-free zone). Portion size for sandwich depends on age and how much your child eats as they are all different. I always love having blueberries in their lunchbox including mine as they are dubbed the kings of antioxidant foods, high vitamin C and potassium... They are also brain food... They are true Super Foods! Recipe on my bio to make this lunchbox and please read the tips, important! ♥️🍴🍱 #SibasLunchboxSeries #backtoschool #sibalicious #nutritious #nutritiousfood
The lunchbox journey continues. Good morning friends! ♥️ Some of my kids are more of nibblers than serious meal people, hence I sometimes make finger lunch style of lunchbox... As fussy as they can be at times, I always make sure there's enough protein for them in any type of meal they have at school... They love meatballs which are leftovers from one of the weekend dinners to save me time in the morning or at night depending on when I make the lunchbox... In today's lunchbox there's no bread as they get bored eating it everyday, so I play with different ideas to give them variety, but still making sure it's still wholesome... Always have fruit and veg and remember portion size and variety of food depends on your child's age and eating habits ...Recipe on my bio to make this nutritious yummy lunchbox... It's super easy, simple and Sibalicious! ♥️😋🍏🥒🍅🧀🍿🥛✔️ . . NB: Please note these can be translated for work lunch too, just increase portion size of everything according to your preference . . . #SibasLunchboxSeries #sibalicious #lunchboxideas #lunchboxes #backtoschool #nutritious #nutritiousfood #SibaMtonganaDotCom #AllThingsFood
A school of fish is cool for school😎. Good morning! It's mid week we changing things up and going to the sea side for a lunchbox with budget-friendly fish cakes made with canned tuna and butternut. Tuna is a high source of lean protein (choose the one in brine) and Omega 3 fatty acids which are essential for brain development. I occasionally substitute the tuna with either canned salmon or fresh salmon or trout... if you wish to go even more budget-friendly you can use canned pilchards which are also high in Omega 3 and good source of protein. Everyone loves them even my 17 month year old baby. Important to make sure they have fish at least twice a week... Recipe on my bio for yummy nutritious lunchbox... Easy to make and absolutely Sibalicious! ♥️🍴✔️🍱 . . #SibasLunchboxSeries #sibalicious #lunchboxideas #lunchboxes #backtoschool #nutritious #nutritiousfood #SibaMtonganaDotCom #AllThingsFood #mealsolutions #madeeasy #fussfree #easy #ideas #inspiration
