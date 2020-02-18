Simon Cowell is making his son wear a surgical mask in public to prevent him from catching coronavirus.
The 'X Factor' boss is "terrified" of the deadly virus - which originated from Wuhan in China last year and has infected over 71 000, killing 1 770 of them - so is forcing six-year-old Eric, whom he has with his partner Lauren Silverman, to wear the medical mask when they travel to Disneyland Paris next weekend.
Speaking on talkRADIO, Simon, 60, said: "I am terrified about it. I have worn masks for ages.
"When I cycle around town I wear a mask. But I am taking Eric to Disneyland Paris next weekend and I'm almost certain that when we're on the train we will be 100 percent be wearing masks.
"And we'll have loads of hand sanitiser because it does scare me. I wouldn't want to be on a cruise ship right now. Those people stuck on that cruise ship.