Siya Kolisi shares adorable snap of daughter Kezia, cementing his cool dad status

Since the start of South Africa’s national lockdown Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been spending ample amount of time at home. The result of this is Kolisi blessing our timeline with lots of funny family pictures and videos. But his latest post has melted our hearts and is proof that even rugby captains can fall for the funny charms of their little girls. Taking to Instagram, The Bear, as he is affectionately known, shared an adorable picture of himself with daughter Kezia, his youngest child. Giving it up for the Gram, little Kezia strikes a pose with her sunglasses upside-down, while her dad crouches behind her. The father-daughter moment is something not lost on Kolisi as he captions the post, mentioning how cool they both are: “Sinomaya sana and lo uexpensive usuka kwiAircon 😂🤣! Fake izaza laphelela 😎 hope you all have a great day”

Fans were quick to comment on the cute post.

“The only way to wear sunglasses, especially on a Friday,” responded on user, while another commended him on raising his kids: “You are just a wonderful father.”

It seems that lockdown has had its perks for the family.

Just a few weeks ago Rachel Kolisi made a quest appearance on Cape Talk with Pipa Hudson.

The wife of the Springbok captain explained what she and her family have been doing these past few months.

And it appears her marriage is thriving, having Kolisi at home. When asked if she’s discovered any annoying habits her hubby has since he’s been taking a break from the rugby field, Rachel answered with an honest “don’t get it twisted”.

“There are days I would ask him ’when are you going back to work?' because this is a struggle,” said the mom of four.

“I realised all of a sudden that I’m going to miss him so much because he has been an absolute champion in this lockdown, and there have been some days for my sanity that have been touch and go, and he’s just held the whole crew together," she said.

“I’ve just been so grateful and able to do so much incredible work. I’m so glad to know that our marriage will survive, post-rugby as well," she laughed.