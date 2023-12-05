Social media influencer, 16, admits to dating 40-year-old man

A well-known influencer has opened up about having dated a 40-year-old man.
The media personality recently appeared on an episode of a local podcast where she talked about the age of the guys she’s dated.
X user @AdvoBarryRoux took to the app to share a snippet of the interview where she admitted that the youngest person she’s dated is 23 years old and the oldest is 40.
When asked the age of the youngest person she’s dated, she responded that her current boyfriend is the one who is 23 years old.
Assuring her that they won’t judge her, the presenters of the show asked her what the highest was. She responded: “He turned 40 this year,” adding that he’s famous.
Of course X users couldn’t wait to respond to the video.
@Kzn_Bhutiza responded: “Turning 40 wtf, what do her parents say about all this cos am sure they can see it..”
“I hate these podcasts only thing they care about it views, they don't care about this girl,” said @MediamagnetHQ.
@T_ChangaMonkey commented: “40😩😭Imagine you going to meet her parents and her mum and dad was both at school with you 😭😭😭🤣😂. You were head boy when they were there 😭😂🤣🤣.”
During the same interview, she announced and confirmed that she dated a famous musician when she was 15 years old and he was 30 years old.
IOL Lifestyle