Somizi’s act of kindness sees him donating calculators to Grade 12 learners

Teachers are our unsung heroes. Selflessly working behind the scenes to help mould future citizens of the world, many times they have to make do with their limited resources. We’re always hearing stories of educators who have contributed financially to help make the learning experience a more fruitful one, from paying for photocopies to supplementing stationary. One such teacher sent out a call to action to the greater Twitter community, asking for donations of calculators for her Grade 12 learners. Taking to social media, @leblo_m posted a plea for help: “I'm looking for anyone who can donate scientific calculators for the grade 12 kids that I teach. Kindly retweet. Someone you know may know someone who knows someone in high places. Only 20 calculators.” I'm looking for anyone who can donate scientific calculators for the grade 12 kids that I teach. Kindly retweet. Someone you know may know someone who knows someone in high places. Only 20 calculators. @akreana_ @NOCHILL_GOD @Anele @somizi — lonaleblomolapalamathomo (@leblo_m) February 24, 2021 Tagging local media personalities Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Anele Mdoda, @leblo_m was hoping someone, anyone, could help.

Not long after, the IdolsSA judge responded, asking how much each calculator was.

how much is each calculator — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 24, 2021

Suffice to say, SomGaga ended up generously agreeing to donate all 20 calculators.

ok cool ill donate all 20.....my PA will be in touch with u to get yo details.....welldone to u for doing this — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 24, 2021

The choreographer and businessman has a tendency to help those in need. Since the start of lockdown, Mhlongo-Motaung has responded to individual requests on Twitter.

In August, he promised to buy one follower a set of Le Creuset pots and supported local fashion brands.

Mhlongo-Motaung’s most recent act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. Soon, fans filled his timeline with messages of thanks.

“We appreciate the good job you're doing to our black people, we love you for that, that's why you will always prosper in life. #SomgagaForThePeople,” commented one tweep.

Another said: “Im a Zimbabwean bt the way Somizi do things, u r so amazing. U speak out your mind and do what your powers can always. Im praying for your life, projects and everything good you do. Education is the key.”