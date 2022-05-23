Somizi’s daughter Bahumi finally changes her surname to Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter Bahumi Madisakwane has finally changed her surname to Mhlongo. The film-making graduate has been longing to use her paternal surname after using her maternal surname all her life.

On Mhlongo’s reality show “Living The Dream With Somizi” she told her actress mother, Palesa Madisakwane, that she wanted to use her father’s surname. Palesa was not convinced as Mhlongo had not yet paid damages for their daughter. She also mentioned that certain traditional rituals had to be performed before Bahumi could change her surname. However, it seems that Bahumi has allegedly changed her surname. Her Instagram name is now Bahumi Mhlongo.

In last week’s episode of “LTDWSomizi”, Palesa revealed how Mhlongo’s family treated her when she was pregnant with Bahumi. She said she didn’t know that Somizi was gay, and when she told his family that she was pregnant, they told her to give them the baby and carry on with her life. “When I went to speak to Somizi’s mother and his sister, I remember Somizi’s mother saying, ‘My child, you can see how Somizi is. He isn’t like other boys. Give us the child and go on with your life,” said Palesa.

