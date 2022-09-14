South African parents say LEGO play builds children’s resilience

Johannesburg - The LEGO Group has highlighted the importance of play and its value for children and the whole family. While toys may change with trends, LEGO sets stand the test of time, tapping into the power of play to nurture a child’s imagination and build their confidence.

LEGO has remained constant for 90 years. Speaking during a panel discussion in Olivedale on Tuesday, LEGO Group country manager for South Africa Miroslav Riha said: “Playing with your children, whether it’s through physical activity or building something together, helps build and maintain emotional connections so that they feel comfortable enough to talk to you during difficult times.” Riha was joined by Brent Hutcheson, director at Care for Education, and Yvonne Mokhudung Segabutle, an educational psychologist.

Radio host and TV personality Anele Mdoda led the discussion. The panel explored the power of play in more detail, mainly how it helps South African children in building resilience and broadening their imagination through ever-changing play. The latest 2022 LEGO Play Well Study revealed interesting facts about South African parents and the importance of play.

The survey polled more than 55 000 parents and children in over 30 countries, including South Africa. It found that almost all parents think play helps children develop lifelong skills like creativity, communication, problem-solving and confidence. Play also makes the whole family happier, builds stronger family bonds, and improves their wellbeing.

This year’s study revealed that 92% of South African parent respondents said they believed that play nurtures the positive qualities of resilience. The survey also found that play prepares children for the future by helping them develop a wide range of hard and soft skills, with 94% of parents saying that play developed their children’s curiosity and 96% saying it expanded their creativity. Even more parents (97%) said playing had developed their children’s communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills, and 95% and 94% said that play taught their young ones to be more confident and focused.

And countless occupational therapists say “play is the primary work of the child”. The LEGO Play Well Study highlighted play as an integral tool in a child’s development. Parents consider it as important as learning in school in contributing to their child’s learning. “Using a game or toy as the focus of a discussion allows them to describe what’s troubling them in a space where they feel confident and comfortable,” said Riha.

“Nurturing this connection through play when children are happy and relaxed will ensure that their parents are the first people they go to when something is weighing on their minds." Riha said children recognise that play is good, with nine in 10 saying that play makes them feel more creative and helps them explore new ideas and do new things. This experimentation is essential to building the tenacity and resilience they will need to navigate adult life.