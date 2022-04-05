Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Steve Hofmeyr back tracks on Disney LGBTQ+ comment; apologises to queer community (kind of)

Whether it was a change of heart or caving into pressure, Hofmeyr decided to address his earlier rant as a way of apology. File photo: ANA Pics

Published 1h ago

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has made an enemy of the queer community. Not that it has come as a surprise.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Hofmeyr shared his views on Disney’s announcement that its characters would become more inclusive.

The company’s diversity and inclusion manager, Vivian Ware, also stated that theme parks would completely eliminate masculine and feminine pronouns.

The announcement didn’t sit right with conservative parents, including Hofmeyr.

Taking to Facebook, he went on a full rant, claiming: “While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs.”

Explaining what he thought the + meant in LGBTQ+, he said: “You think it’s weird, but let me tell you why I’m saying this. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals.”

Understandably, many were shocked by his uneducated claims, causing him to delete the post.

But the damage had already been done. Allies and members of the queer community came for him on social media.

Unrepentant, he continued to use his Twitter handle to respond to comments about his outburst.

Some even managed to get receipts of the deleted post.

Whether it was a change of heart or caving into pressure, Hofmeyr decided to address his earlier rant as a way of apology. In the video, he said he did not delete his LGBTQ+ post and that he “had no problem at all apologising to the gay community.”

“I will take the word of my gay friends and colleagues that the + does not include any illegal genders or preference,” he added.

And then the apology takes a massive U-turn and he went back to another rant.

Watch the video below:

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams