Steve Hofmeyr back tracks on Disney LGBTQ+ comment; apologises to queer community (kind of)

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has made an enemy of the queer community. Not that it has come as a surprise. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Hofmeyr shared his views on Disney’s announcement that its characters would become more inclusive.

The company’s diversity and inclusion manager, Vivian Ware, also stated that theme parks would completely eliminate masculine and feminine pronouns. The announcement didn’t sit right with conservative parents, including Hofmeyr. Taking to Facebook, he went on a full rant, claiming: “While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs.”

Explaining what he thought the + meant in LGBTQ+, he said: “You think it’s weird, but let me tell you why I’m saying this. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals.” Understandably, many were shocked by his uneducated claims, causing him to delete the post. But the damage had already been done. Allies and members of the queer community came for him on social media.

Ahh yes Steve Hofmeyr, expert on all things LGBTQIA+, knows more than *checks notes* the LGBTQIA+ community on what they stand for and against. https://t.co/tLQODAt6Xj — CUMmunist ☭🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@TheLDPage) April 3, 2022 To the “Who cares about Steve Hofmeyr’s crazy homophobic rants” people: Please just keep in mind that this individual is idolised in a community filled with racists and bigots. This community unfortunately raises the next generation of indoctrinated bigots and racists. — Bianca van Wyk (@BiancavanWyk16) April 3, 2022

So Steve Hofmeyr really thinks the + in LGBTQI means beastiality?



Shows you how really stupid these people are and how they really want to try demonize those that have “different” sexual preferences — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) April 3, 2022 Unrepentant, he continued to use his Twitter handle to respond to comments about his outburst.

Point is then that you are not as inclusive as you thought, yet you rail against an establishment who won't "accept" you. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) April 3, 2022 Some even managed to get receipts of the deleted post.

I have watched this rant on Disney by Steve Hofmeyr a few times to make sure I am actually hearing what he is saying.

Surely this is hate speech directed at the LGBTQI+ community? pic.twitter.com/oT6mfuN3bZ — Bianca van Wyk (@BiancavanWyk16) April 2, 2022 Whether it was a change of heart or caving into pressure, Hofmeyr decided to address his earlier rant as a way of apology. In the video, he said he did not delete his LGBTQ+ post and that he “had no problem at all apologising to the gay community.” “I will take the word of my gay friends and colleagues that the + does not include any illegal genders or preference,” he added.