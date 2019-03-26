Paltrow published the image of the pair on a ski lift, with emojis of an apple, heart and skier as the caption. Picture: Instagram

New York - Becoming embarrassing to your children is a fate awaiting every parent. But for Gwyneth Paltrow the familiar disapproval of her 14-year-old was more public than most.

The actress was given a dressing-down by daughter Apple for posting a selfie on Instagram without her permission.

Paltrow published the image of the pair on a ski lift, with emojis of an apple, heart and skier as the caption. But the cute post was not well received by her daughter, who replied on Instagram: "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent." Paltrow, 46, then wrote back: "You can’t even see your face!"

It seems the picture may have been the final straw for the daughter of the famed "conscious uncoupler" and self-styled lifestyle guru – who has doled out much-mocked wellness and sex advice on her blog Goop.

Despite the put-down, many users came to Paltrow’s defence, with one thanking the mother and daughter for "reassuring me I’m not alone in this struggle to raise a teenager".

