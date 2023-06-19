Swiss teachers alarmed as 11-year-old’s in Switzerland persist in wearing nappies

Teachers in Switzerland are concerned that some 11-year-old children are not toilet trained.
The staff are reportedly frustrated with the constant need to assist these children to use the restroom, and particularly situations involving soiled garments.
According to teachers, there has been a significant increase in the number of pupils arriving at school wearing the ol’ poop and pee catcher.
Dagmar Rösler, head of the Swiss Federation of Teachers, emphasized the need for parents to take responsibility in ensuring their school-aged children are no longer reliant on nappies.
Teachers are reportedly forced to assist the children with their soiled nappies. It seems that many parents are delaying or avoiding potty training.
Educators are now having to deal with almost teens and their sh*t due to lack of training in their homes. Do they wear nappies at home too? What is this weird trend? Being unable to independently manage their toileting needs at an appropriate age can lead to embarrassment, low self-esteem, and potential social stigmatization among peers.
The ability to independently manage personal hygiene is an important life skill that contributes to self-reliance, confidence, and personal growth. Continued reliance on the mobile toilet beyond the typical age range - 18 to 24 - may indicate underlying developmental or health issues that require attention and intervention.