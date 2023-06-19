Swiss teachers alarmed as 11-year-old’s in Switzerland persist in wearing nappies

Teachers in Switzerland are concerned that some 11-year-old children are not toilet trained. The staff are reportedly frustrated with the constant need to assist these children to use the restroom, and particularly situations involving soiled garments.

According to teachers, there has been a significant increase in the number of pupils arriving at school wearing the ol’ poop and pee catcher. Dagmar Rösler, head of the Swiss Federation of Teachers, emphasized the need for parents to take responsibility in ensuring their school-aged children are no longer reliant on nappies. Teachers are reportedly forced to assist the children with their soiled nappies. It seems that many parents are delaying or avoiding potty training.