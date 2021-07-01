Tamar Braxton: I'm dedicated to raising my son

Tamar Braxton is "moving forward" after she attempted to take her own life in July and is using the incident to help her raise her son. The 44-year-old star - who has eight-year-old Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert - was rushed to hospital in July after she was found unresponsive in her home.

But a year later, Tamar is "moving forward" and is focused on raising her son to have a positive attitude towards mental health. She told PEOPLE: "I'm dedicated to being the best mom, the best person I can be. I am moving forward." The “Braxton Family Values” star admitted that her career in reality television contributed to her overdose as she didn't like how she was portrayed when the show was edited.

She explained: "After a scene, I'd watch it back, and it would be nothing like how it went down. They started piecing words together and sentences. I just thought that wasn't necessary." Tamar - who was a member of quintet group The Braxtons, which included her sister Toni Braxton - felt she was embarrassing her son and thought he would have a better life if she wasn't there to disappoint him.

She continued: "I didn't want to continue being a disappointment for him. How can his friends' parents respect me if this is what they see every day? “I wouldn't let my kid go over to a child's house if this is what was portrayed on television. “In my sickness, I thought that if I can take the embarrassment out of his life, maybe he would have a chance to have the best life."