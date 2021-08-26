Teaching children to be financially savvy

We teach our children to be kind and to be safe but when it comes to money matters, it’s a grey area. It starts with a piggy bank and a pat on the head, accompanied by “now you can start saving for that bike”.

But like learning to ride a bike requires careful practice, so too does raising financially independent kids. Research shows that South Africa has a notoriously poor savings culture. As parents, we can break the generational curse by instilling financial confidence from a young age. ‘LITTLE by little’ is translated into Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu. | Supplied Reading between the lines

Children’s book Little by little tells the tale of Anele, a young squirrel, who learns that saving and investing takes time and lots and lots of patience. Authored by Christina Castle and illustrated by Carla Kreuser, the story follows on from the first book in the series from Foord Asset Management. “Research has shown that by the age of 3, children can grasp basic money concepts” explained Foord asset management director Brendan Africa.

“And that by the age of 7 most children have already established lifelong money habits. By starting young, we have a greater chance of creating a culture of saving and investing among South Africans. “These books make it so easy for children to understand the core principles of investing. They explore concepts such as time, saving, income generation, compounding, diversification, risk, patience and investing for the long term, without the use of jargon”, added Africa. Little by little is translated into Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu; the book is now available free to schools, libraries and community centres in South Africa.

To access the PDF version, visit: https://foord.co.za/insights/publications/teach-your-child-to-invest. Finding the dragon Children learn by using their imagination and fantasy and that’s why it’s so important to incorporate these aspects into play.

It’s for this very reason that Sanlam launched its interactive Sanlam Savings Jar. The app introduces children to the wonder of saving, and the free, first-of-its-kind helps little ones start a journey of financial confidence. Children become young dragon masters embarking on a fantastical quest. The more they save, the more their mystical dragon grows. Gamification is used to incentivise goal setting and bring the topic of saving to life.