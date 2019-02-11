Actress Nolo Phiri took part in SADAG's We Care campaign and urges people to speak out about suicide and depression. Picture: SUPPLIED

Teen Suicide is in the spotlight in South Africa once again. SADAG run the National Toll Free Suicide Crisis Helpline which takes a huge number of calls from teens who are calling for themselves or on behalf of a friend. Throughout Teen Suicide Prevention week, SADAG will be raising awareness through school talks, online content, Facebook Friday online chats and so much more.

Changes in life may be upsetting and they may want to escape a difficult problem or situation, or get relief from terrible stress. You may know if your friend or loved one is going through a tough time.

Some of the underlined factors that contribute to teen suicide are normally a combination of issues that come together to make the teen feel so overwhelmed and unable to cope with their problems, then suicide seems like the only solution.

The key contributing factor to suicide is undiagnosed and untreated depression, some other triggers especially amongst teens include relationship issues (whether with boyfriends/girlfriends, best friends, parents, etc.), family problems (divorce, separation, abuse, domestic violence), grief, loss of a loved one, bullying, trauma, illness, etc.

If you are worried about your teen or friend who may be depressed or suicidal, contact a counsellor at SADAG 0800 567 567, 0800 21 22 23 and The 24hr Cipla Mental Health Helpline 0800 456 789 or visit www.sadag.org .