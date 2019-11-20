The cutest! Hands-on mom Cardi B dotes on Kulture during Vogue interview









The 27-year-old rapper has 16-month-old Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset, and has said she wants to teach her daughter to ignore what people think about her, and to follow her dreams no matter what.

As part of Vogue's quick fire series "73 Questions", Cardi was asked what the biggest lesson she wants to teach Kulture is, and she said: "That ... don't worry what people say. And to dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, an independent woman, confident woman."





Cardi was also asked what the biggest lesson she has learned from her daughter has been, to which she explained that you can never prepare enough.





She said: "You're never ready on time. Things don't go as you plan, never!"





The 'I Like It' rapper says she finds motherhood "hard" at times, as although many people may think it's "easy", it comes with a lot of struggles.









Speaking about the biggest misconception when it comes to parenting, Cardi said: "The most underrated part of motherhood is that it's hard. You know what I'm saying? People think that it's easy but it's hard. We deserve more Mother's Days.





"The most challenging part of being a mother, like I said, you're never on time. Never on time."





Motherhood isn't the only place Cardi is learning new things either, as she's also been discovering herself through her marriage.



