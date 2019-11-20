Cardi B wants her daughter to "dream big", as she says the biggest lesson she wants to teach her is to ignore what people say about her.
The 27-year-old rapper has 16-month-old Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset, and has said she wants to teach her daughter to ignore what people think about her, and to follow her dreams no matter what.
As part of Vogue's quick fire series "73 Questions", Cardi was asked what the biggest lesson she wants to teach Kulture is, and she said: "That ... don't worry what people say. And to dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, an independent woman, confident woman."