The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has created an utterly magical woodland wilderness garden for the Chelsea Flower Show.

As the most famous flower and landscape gardens event in the UK, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show is attended by members of the British Royal Family and attracts visitors from all continents. Held annually for five days in May at the RHS Chelsea in London, the event boasts innovative garden designs and new plants to inspire visitors.

The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature.

Ahead of the garden show which begins tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, invited their social media followers to “take a sneak peek” at Kate’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden.

The garden forms part of Kate’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. Speaking ahead of the garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

In preparation for its unveiling, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been assisting The Duchess with gathering moss and twigs to decorate the garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden.



The photographs were taken by Matt Porteous.

Some features of the garden include:

1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations.

2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, staghorn oak and larch nest cladding.

3. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited Kate’s Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon.