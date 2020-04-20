The homeschooling struggle is real: 3 easy tips to help you achieve balance

I am a firm believer of de-cluttering my work space, especially before I tackle something that needs extra focus and attention. I am accustomed to having my daughters sit next to me, whilst I work on my writing or coaching content – yet nowadays, I need to offer them more focus when they are going through activities in preparation for return to school. Here are some important aspects for you to consider when you are working from home and trying to home-school at the same time: Strive for progress rather than perfection Although you are trying your best to maintain a 100 percent balance, everyday – be real and be kind to yourself in the process. Understand there will be some days, where you will get it right and other days there will be an 80 percent achievement of "juggle perfection".

Accept that and embrace it – for if you are too hard on yourself and your children, then you will find it difficult to value any small recognition of a successful day. Rather, look at the challenges of working from home and homeschooling as something that deserves small win celebrations. Daily progress is what is important – not perfection.

Make things fun

I am sure that you read that again. Yes – try to make things fun. It can be super stressful working and also seeing to the needs of your child. However, in order to keep your day calm and productive, you have to get creative in your home-schooling methods.

For the younger children – bring out the Lego blocks, puzzle pieces and playdough. The older ones can work on tasks that are found online, or follow the Department of Education programmes that are screened on the telly.

Do not teach to assess – rather homeschool to keep the brain active

Many fall into the trap of teaching vigorously and expecting children to grasp concepts as they usually would when they are in the classroom – be wary of falling into this trap. What is important is that you keep them actively educated, by engaging in lessons that are for their age / grade.

When lockdown is over, the schools will certainly do their best to curriculum catch-up, so do not place undue pressure on yourself to home-school for your child to be exam ready. Have that balance of keeping the mind engaged in a constructive manner, to help them ease back to the classroom environment.

Be kind to yourself in the process. There are many homes that are facing the same challenges as you are; you and your child are not alone. As the world does things differently – deadlines and schedules are adjusted accordingly. So take care in the juggle of the "current reality" and know that you are trying your best. Keep going and keeping learning.

Krsangi Radhe is a neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, time line therapist and women and children empowerment coach. She is also an educator, public relations practitioner and motivational speaker. Radhe can be reached on [email protected] or visit her website www.sankalpacoaching.co.za