‘The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice’ star Asharia Parsad unpacks her journey of being a new mom and entrepreneur

The affluent moms in Durban’s Indian community in Showmax’s “The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice” has introduced us to hard-working and glamorous women. Through the reality TV show, these women have shown that the sky is the limit and it’s possible to have it all: beauty, brains and, of course, the love of close friends and family.

One of these gorgeous moms is Asharia Parsad, 28. The wife, new mom and entrepreneur is a go-getter with a type-A personality making her a perfectionist. Confident and secure, Parsad, as a friend, has been a voice of reason on the show. She is an optometrist by profession and entrepreneur by passion with a range of her own contact lenses.

Growing up in a sheltered environment, she’s allowed cameras into her life as she navigates motherhood whilst making connections with other moms. We spoke to the friendly mom on her journey. We’ve seen you on “The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice”. How did you find the experience?

By far, the most wholesome experience. Besides meeting the mommies and establishing bonds both on and off camera, I’ve really broadened my understanding and perspective with life in general. I’ve grown up in a very cocooned and protected environment. It was a great opportunity to come out of my comfort zone and embrace growth. Not all women are open to the reality TV experience. Why did you agree to be a part of the show?

Believe it or not, I’m one of those women. It took me a really long time to finally agree to doing the show - not because I didn’t think it was a great opportunity but because I didn’t think it was the ideal time in my life to do it. I was a new mom while still being a wife and business owner - and then to consider a reality show?! It seemed impossible at the time but I knew if I passed up this opportunity I would regret it forever. I promised myself to never underestimate my capabilities - the impossible is always possible.

New mom, Asharia Parsad, with her son Enzo. Picture: Instagram What inspires you when wake up in the morning? I am naturally a very motivated person, always have been and always will be. However, my son does give me that push off the edge to really fly! How do you juggle being a mom and entrepreneur?

Discipline and mindset. I have this crazy mindset that I am the best mom and the best entrepreneur, and this attracts the best into my life. You have to believe you’re the best to achieve the best. What’s your favourite local and international destination? Local is lekker always. Cape Town has always been a family favourite destination locally. Our absolute favourite international destination is Mumbai, India, for many reasons including its exquisite cuisine, vibrant culture and spiritual ambience.

Who do you look up to in your community or working space? My dad is a renowned businessman in KZN & South Africa at large and he has been my biggest inspiration from a professional and personal development point of view. My moral, ethics and mindset is primarily conditioned by both my mum and dad - and I couldn’t be prouder of it. Any pearls of wisdom for young women looking up to you?