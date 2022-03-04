The saltiness continues: Samantha Markle sues Duchess Meghan, accuses her of fabricating lies

The 40-year-old royal and her husband, Prince Harry, sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year and Samantha Markle has been left unimpressed by the "rags to royalty" narrative detailed by the duchess, which she claims is false.

In documents from the defamation lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Samantha accused Meghan of spreading lies in order to promote the idea she's overcome a difficult family situation, and highlighted the fact that the former 'Suits' star told Oprah she was an "only child", despite sharing the same father in Thomas Markle as Samantha and her brother, Thomas Markle Jr..

The writer also disputed Meghan's claim in the interview that she'd last seen her half-sister "at least 18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that", and that Samantha only changed her own surname back to Markle when the former actress began generating headlines for her relationship with Harry.

Samantha claimed Meghan has fabricated stories of growing up in "virtual poverty" because her dad paid for her to attend dance and acting classes, and "elite and expensive private schools".