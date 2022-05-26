The stuff nightmares are made of: Beloved Disney character Winnie the Pooh is reimagined in new horror flick

Throughout the decades, Winnie the Pooh has remained a favourite Disney character. In every book, there’s a lesson to be learnt as he sets off on his adventures through the Hundred Acre Wood with his beloved Christopher Robin.

Author AA Milne became a household name. And although he started out as a playwright and poet, his claim to fame was always Winnie the Pooh. It’s the wholesome content parents have been reading to their kids as bedtime stories. But now, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has turned the honey-loving bear into a sadistic version of the classic fairytale, with new horror movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

“No plot details are available at this time, but it looks like the movie centres on a killer wearing a Winnie the Pooh mask,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires. If you’re wondering how the movie makers managed to get their hands on Pooh Bear without Disney’s consent, it’s because the beloved character is in the public domain, which means anyone is free to do with Pooh as they please, the publication reported. Although no release date has been mentioned for the movie, according to IMDb, the tagline says, “A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo”.

Concerned fans of the classic fairytale soon took to social media to share their dismay at the film in production. They are making a Winnie the Pooh horror film! It's actually confirmed & it's going to be called "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey". Winnie the Pooh has been in the public domain for quite some time so it's obviously not being made by Disney. Look at that nightmare fuel! #horror pic.twitter.com/YmzN3rhuHf — 👻🕸 Purga-Tori 🕸👻 (@SpookyCelestial) May 26, 2022

So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. pic.twitter.com/KNOLAi6kbx — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) May 25, 2022 And yes, there were those who were totally on board with the horror version. Okay so I just saw this movie on Twitter and I'm already hyped about it. Winnie the Pooh was the only stuffed animal that I loved to cuddle when I was younger so I'm loving this horror vibe. I'm giving horror movies a chance again 😭😭.

Name is Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey pic.twitter.com/8YJVixb09s — Chelly Koko📍 (@_onyxbby) May 26, 2022

Everyone get ready to update your fanyu Pooh memes! There’s a new movie coming out called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It’s uhhhh… different😰 pic.twitter.com/8PJCGvuc3e — Reenie ⛸ Ice Goat Enthusiast (@ReenieOnIce) May 26, 2022 No word yet if other characters like Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo will be making an appearance. Either way, it’s definitely not a kiddie movie. And if you don’t want your childhood memories tainted with blood and gore, we suggest sitting this one out.