Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The stuff nightmares are made of: Beloved Disney character Winnie the Pooh is reimagined in new horror flick

Although no release date has been mentioned for the movie, according to IMDb, the tagline says, ‘A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo.’ Picture: Jagged Edge Production/Twitter

Although no release date has been mentioned for the movie, according to IMDb, the tagline says, ‘A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo.’ Picture: Jagged Edge Production/Twitter

Published 2h ago

Share

Throughout the decades, Winnie the Pooh has remained a favourite Disney character.

In every book, there’s a lesson to be learnt as he sets off on his adventures through the Hundred Acre Wood with his beloved Christopher Robin.

Story continues below Advertisement

Author AA Milne became a household name. And although he started out as a playwright and poet, his claim to fame was always Winnie the Pooh.

It’s the wholesome content parents have been reading to their kids as bedtime stories.

But now, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has turned the honey-loving bear into a sadistic version of the classic fairytale, with new horror movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

More on this

“No plot details are available at this time, but it looks like the movie centres on a killer wearing a Winnie the Pooh mask,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires.

If you’re wondering how the movie makers managed to get their hands on Pooh Bear without Disney’s consent, it’s because the beloved character is in the public domain, which means anyone is free to do with Pooh as they please, the publication reported.

Although no release date has been mentioned for the movie, according to IMDb, the tagline says, “A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Concerned fans of the classic fairytale soon took to social media to share their dismay at the film in production.

Story continues below Advertisement

And yes, there were those who were totally on board with the horror version.

Story continues below Advertisement

No word yet if other characters like Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo will be making an appearance.

Either way, it’s definitely not a kiddie movie. And if you don’t want your childhood memories tainted with blood and gore, we suggest sitting this one out.

Related video:

Related Topics:

DisneyFilmTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams