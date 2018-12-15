L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl Surprise

Still stuck on what to get your bestie for Christmas? Well, thanks to Google, you now can choose from a list of trending gifts and find out what the rest of the world has on their festive wish list for 2018. For children

Don’t expect to pay anything less than R500 this Christmas. The cheapest toy on the trends watchlist is the L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl Surprise, and even at R450, it’s a rip-off, considering all you get is a fizz shell filled with miniature dolls.

On the topic of dolls, the JoJo Siwa Singing Doll (www.toysrus.co.za; R599.90) sits at 25cm tall and she belts out tunes like a canary on a hot tin roof. But if you really want to be the giver of joy, why not splash your hard-earned cash on the DJI Tello Quadcopter Drone (www.loot.co.za; R1,999)? It can perform flying stunts and shoot quick videos with EZ Shots.

Vans Old Skool sneakers

Most popular gifts for adults

Coffee lovers have certainly been doing their homework - the Keurig B Single Serve Coffee Maker (www.ubuy.za.com) is said to be the Mercedes of coffee makers. Retailing for almost R1.5K, it’s not hard to see why: it has a portable design, switches off automatically after 90 seconds and brews the perfect coffee in any size cup.

For the Nigella wannabe, there’s the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer. Unfortunately it’s not yet available in South Africa. On the electronics front, gamers are still lusting over the Nintendo Switch (www.makro.co.za; R6,499) and the MSI Optix MAG Series Gaming Monitor.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer

Millennials are here for the retro turn up as fashion goes old school with Vans Old Skool sneakers (R799) and Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses (www.sunglassconnexion.co.za; R1,670). When it comes to health and beauty, good hair (Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer) and shiny teeth (Quip Toothbrush) are priorities on the list.