Their extraordinary story of surviving in the wild attests to the remarkable abilities of children

A remarkable 40 days after the plane in which they were travelling crashed, killing every adult on board, four siblings, including an infant, were recovered alive and healthy in the jungle of Colombia. President Gustavo Petro, who shared the story's miraculous conclusion with reporters from the New York Post, said that the children's amazing tale of survival "will remain in history."

One of the rescue dogs, operated by Colombian army officers who joined the search weeks ago, eventually found the tenacious kids in the Amazon rainforest. “They were saved by the woods”, Petro wrote on social media. He told the New York Post that "they are children of the jungle and now they are children of Colombia." They were travelling with their mother from the Amazonian community of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare in a Cessna single-engine propeller plane when it crashed into the deep jungle at the beginning of May.

The kids, who range in age from 13 to 9, 4, and 11 months, are Huitoto natives. The wreckage, which was discovered by a search team in the middle of May, contained the bodies of the mother, another adult, and the pilot.

Soon after, the army of Colombia joined the search and rescue effort, sending 150 soldiers equipped with dogs to find the children. Soldiers threw food boxes into the bush to help the siblings survive the arduous search amid dense cover and harsh weather. Rescuers, who also included Native American volunteers, played a message from the children's grandmother over megaphones, pleading with the group to remain together.

