There’s so much on offer and looking at the lifestyle trends that are popular, we have no excuse not to go the extra mile for Father’s Day

I’ll be the first to admit that I made a bigger effort for Mother’s Day than I did for Father’s Day. Even though my now dearly departed father was not present for a huge chunk of my life, I still didn’t make an effort when he was. But now that he is gone, I long to get him gifts, particularly the random things I know he liked but would never buy for himself. I recently came across a pair of cuff links with a coffee cup motif and I knew he would have been obsessed with them.

Unlike Mother’s Day, shopping for Father’s Day is seen as easy and yet I think it’s tough. There are a few options available for gents. Things are compartmentalised into tech gadgets, outdoor stuff, tools and tyres. And yet there’s so much on offer and looking at the lifestyle trends that are popular, we have no excuse not to go the extra mile and get the fathers and father figures in our lives, the gifts they will enjoy. FOR THE STYLE KING

My father was a style maven and he appreciated the finest things when it came to suiting, shirts and accessories. So if your father (or husband) is that type of person, they will also appreciate the thought of these two gift ideas. Five piece suit (Contact a tailor to get one made specially for your father)

The Savile Row trained Michael Browne, has coined the ‘five-piece suit’ term and it’s changed how we view menswear. And no, it’s not five suiting items worn at the same time – even our winters don’t get that bad. The basic concept of the ‘five-piece suit’ is a bespoke suit with a tailored blazer and waistcoat, two pairs of differently styled trousers and an overcoat. These items are meant to be worn separately with other items of clothing. It’s changed the way suiting is approached and encourages men to wear garments that are tailored to their body structure and fit them perfectly. Hiking jacket

Gorpcore is one of the most popular trends this season. It’s inspired by the hiking and other nature exploring and fitness activities. It’s a cross between street style and performance gear. It’s the reason why we are seeing luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga collaborate with sports and leisure brands. It’s outdoor wear brought indoors. These jackets work for work and leisure and can be dressed up or down. Explore your dad’s adventurous side and get him a colour he is sure to stand out in and earn him some extra style kudos. The Timepiece

So while not everyone can afford the millionaire wristbands, like the Patek Phillipe, there are other well made timepieces that set you apart from everyone else. There’s always something interesting when someone wears a brand that many may not be familiar with, which shows their immaculate taste in the finer things in life. Take this Briston Clubmaster Sport Acetate Jungle timepiece (R6 499 on Loot.co.za). Featuring a green olive sunray dial and two black counters, this watch is inspired by the lines of the racing cars of the 1960s. The French watchmakers have managed to build a brand that is quality, but accessible. THE FOODIE

A milk frother So when I didn’t have a coffee machine, I used to use my coffee plunger to froth up the milk so I can make a good cup of coffee coffee with froth. Thank goodness that we now have gadgets for that. Like this Taurus Llet Celestial - 360° Cordless Non-Stick Milk Frother (R999 on Loot.co.za). This machine brings you delicious instant froth for your cappuccinos and deserts by simply one touch of the blue illuminated smart button. A wine aerator

For many wine enthusiasts, airing the wine before drinking it, is important. Because it gives even the most accessible wines a taste of an older wine. Aerating a wine allows for volatile compounds like sulphites to evaporate while the interaction with oxygen opens up flavours and creating a smooth, delicious wine in just a few minutes. This VAGNBYS Swan Wine Aerator with 7 Features in one Pourer (R589 on Loot.co.za) is a highly specialised and easy to use 7-in-one tool for wine lovers. It decants and aerates the wine instantly as you pour from the bottle. It has a built-in filter protects against lees, cork residues and other impurities. The cap preserves the wine if you want to save it for the next day. Grooming and self care

They say cleanliness is next to Godliness, but they need to quickly change that to ‘Self care is the key to Godliness’. In a very manic world, we need to start paying more attention to our holistic well-being and that includes making sure we are groomed and smell good. The fragrance Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette (200ml) – R1299 on Loot.co.za

Created by Louis Azzaro as his signature fragrance, Chrome by Azzaro is reminiscent of moist grass fields and fruit trees. The top notes of the fragrance are pineapple, neroli, lemon, bergamot, and rosemary. The middle notes are coriander, jasmine, oakmoss, and cyclamen. Luxurious body oil L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil (R744 on Loot.co.za)