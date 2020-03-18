This is the good news story Mzansi needs right now

With all the coronavirus panic doing the rounds on social media, South Africans need something to smile about. And this is exactly what we got when Facebook user Boitumelo Melo Mogatusi posted a heartfelt shout-out to her beloved father. Mogatusi explained that her unemployed dad wakes up every morning at 4:45am to walk her sister to the bus stop and makes sure she gets on safely. He then walks back home and waits for Mogatusi's bus at 5:05am. Taking to Facebook, she wrote: "Yes this picture is not clear... That's because it was taken at exactly 5:01am...that's my dad guys... My dad doesn't work and yet he wakes up ka 4:45 am to accompany my sister ko bus stop... Then he comes back and waits at the gate until 5:05am waiting for my bus to come and calls me out as soon as he sees it approaching our house.

"Everyday without fail my dad does this... He doesn't need to but he does..I took this picture today because

1- its cold and we don't have electricity

2-my dad is standing at the gate getting wet and l yet he could have chose to sleep and let us be."

She went on further to praise her father and voiced her appreciation for everything that he does for his family.

The post seems to have hit a tender note with Mzansi readers and received more than 116K likes and 18K shares - a sure sign that we need a little sunshine in our lives.

"God bless your father," commented one user, while another said "Give that man a bells".

It's the unsung heroes like Mogatusi's father that make things a littler bearable in these tough times.



