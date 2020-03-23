This trio of grannies set up online classes for 29 grandchildren

London - With schools closed and visits to their 29 grandchildren impossible, retired teacher Mindy Wiesenberg and her two sisters refused to let it get them down.

So the caring and inspirational trio set up an online "Grandma school" to connect with their grandchildren in a fun and constructive way – and give their eight "frazzled" children an hour’s break from parental duties each day.

"Grandma school" could prove a valuable tool for South African parents as well as many are grappling with ideas on how to keep the little ones occupied during social distancing.

Most of the children live in Israel, where schools shut a week ago amid measures to curb the spread of coronavirus – but three live in the UK and will be joining the lessons from Monday.

Wiesenberg, 63, who lives in Hendon, north London, said she and her sisters Zena Behrman, 65, and Dina Gittler, 58, pooled their knowledge to "create an organised framework and timetable for the grandchildren by giving an online lesson once a day in a subject area that we were familiar with".