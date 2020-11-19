Tiffany Haddish wants to foster or adopt children.

The 40-year-old actress has told her boyfriend Common that she would love to adopt or foster children because she wants them to know she "chose" them to be there with her.

Speaking to Common on his Audible podcast Mind Power Mixtape, she said: "I just want to bring survival skills, share everything I know with them. I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at seven - where they know how to use the bathroom, they can communicate, tell you they're hungry. They should have some manners. If not, they can learn them ... you can mould their mind. I want the child to know, 'Hey, I chose you to be here with me and I want to give you all the knowledge that I have.'"

Meanwhile, Tiffany previously admitted being in foster care was the "worst feeling in the world".

She said: "It was the worst feeling in the world. You're dropped in these strangers' houses, you don't know these people, these people don't know you, you don't know if they're gonna hurt you, if they're gonna be kind, you don't have a clue what's going on ...