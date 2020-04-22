TikTok's #Love2Learn campaign encourages creative online learning

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The closure of schools and universities across South Africa has had a massive impact on the way that teachers interact with their students, with many having moved their lessons online. TikTok has now joined forces with Unicef SA to launch the #Love2Learn campaign by inviting learners, parents and teachers to share their home-learning setup and experiences with the platform’s global community. “Unicef-South Africa is delighted to partner with TikTok to promote learning from home during the lockdown period," said Muriel Mafico, deputy representative of Unicef South Africa.

##Love2Learn What can you learn at home🏠? Share your tips💙 ##tiktoksouthafrica ##covid19 ##lockdownsa @buhleslade

"Through this collaboration, learners are able to share ideas and best practices with each other to continue studying," she added.

Even local TV personality Maps Maponyane has come on board. The Unicef advocate says the partnership with TikTok only makes sense as it is a brilliant way to connect with the youth in South Africa.

“TikTok is a platform that is dominated by youth culture in terms of usage, and while at home with not much else to do, they’re using TikTok far more - that is where their attention is," commented Maponyane.

Just because we can’t go outside doesn’t mean we can’t learn 🌱🌈✨ ##Love2Learn

"So if we are trying to encourage continuous learning, and want to make it fun, there is no better platform than TikTok. I look forward to being a part of #Love2Learn campaign.”

Starting from April 20, all creators are encouraged to create a TikTok video sharing the different ways they have been learning and staying up to date with their school work.

Here’s some tips to help you study better 📚##love2learn ##pdjokes ##mzansicomedy

Users can share advice on how to keep up with reading and course-work while at home, as well as share their tips for learning at home.