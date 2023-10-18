Tips on how to help your child study for matric exams

Matric exams are coming up and it can be a great source of stress for many pupils. This stress can make it even harder for them to focus and can lead to anxiety, and in some cases depression.

It can be hard for a parent to watch their child go through this challenging period, but there are ways that we can in fact help them get through it. By implementing effective strategies and providing a supportive environment, we can help our children cope better with these crucial exams and empower them to perform their best. Here are ways you can assist your child to help them cope during this challenging time.

Provide emotional support During exam time, your child may experience heightened emotions. Be attentive and offer emotional support. Listen actively to their concerns, try to understand their feelings, and reassure them that you believe in them. Encourage them to come to you with any problems. Be on the lookout for mood changes and talk to them about it.

Help them establish a study routine Encourage your child to establish a consistent study routine leading up to exams. Plan specific times for studying, breaks, and relaxation. A well-structured routine helps create a sense of stability and allows your child to manage their time effectively.

Create a quiet space for them to study If possible, ensure that your child has a quiet and comfortable place to study. Minimise distractions such as noise, clutter, or electronic devices. A dedicated space will promote concentration and enable your child to focus on studying.

Provide a quiet space. Picture: Pexels Julia M Cameron Assist them with effective study techniques Help your child develop effective study techniques that work for them. These can include summarising information, creating flashcards, or practising past exam papers.

Encourage active learning methods like self-quizzing or teaching concepts to someone else. These are just a few techniques that aid in better retention and understanding of whatever subject they are studying.

Help with their studies where you can. Picture: Freepik/wayhomestudio Encourage healthier lifestyle habits Emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle during this crucial time.

Try to encourage them to get regular exercise, get enough sleep, and follow a balanced diet. Physical activity and a good night’s sleep contribute to improved concentration, memory, and overall wellbeing. Promote stress management

Teach your child a few stress management techniques that could work for them. These could include something as simple as deep breathing exercises or practising mindfulness. They have to take regular breaks from studying and use the time to do something that will help them to relax and unwind.