Travis Scott: My daughter is my best friend









Travis Scott and Stormi Webster. Picture: Instagram Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is his "best friend", as he gushed over the tot - whom he has with ex Kylie Jenner - for "inspiring" him every day. The 28-year-old rapper has 22-month-old daughter Stormi with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and has said that being a father is "better" than he ever imagined it would be, as the tot "inspires" him every day. He said: "I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. "She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together." The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker and Kylie, 22, split in October after two years together, and Travis also admitted he will "always" love the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

Speaking to XXL magazine, he added: "I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Despite their split, Travis and Kylie have remained close for the sake of their daughter, and the lip kit mogul has insisted they're still good friends.

She tweeted just days after their break up: "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

In November, Kylie travelled to Houston, Texas, with a group of friends to attend Travis' Astroworld Festival, and later that month the former couple celebrated Thanksgiving together with the rest of Kylie's famous family.

Sources said at the time: "It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.

"Kylie and Travis are good. They're not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other."