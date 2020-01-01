Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is his "best friend", as he gushed over the tot - whom he has with ex Kylie Jenner - for "inspiring" him every day.
The 28-year-old rapper has 22-month-old daughter Stormi with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and has said that being a father is "better" than he ever imagined it would be, as the tot "inspires" him every day.
He said: "I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be.
"She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together."
The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker and Kylie, 22, split in October after two years together, and Travis also admitted he will "always" love the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.