London - Parents are forever battling teenagers over their apparent inability to keep their bedrooms tidy.
But Sky News presenter Jacquie Beltrao took it one step further when she outed her 19-year-old’s bad behaviour on social media.
Beltrao, 54, shared a picture of her son Tiago’s messy room with her 65 000 Twitter followers – and then faced criticism for invading his privacy.
The image showed clothes strewn across the floor, drawers hanging open and an unmade bed. A desk was also piled high and baskets filled with papers sat next to a large mannequin.
Beltrao, who represented Britain in rhythmic gymnastics at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles before becoming a broadcaster, posted the picture alongside a bomb emoji.