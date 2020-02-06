TV presenter gets roasted after outing her 'messy' son on social media









The image showed clothes strewn across the floor, drawers hanging open and an unmade bed. Picture: @SkyJacquie/Twitter London - Parents are forever battling teenagers over their apparent inability to keep their bedrooms tidy. But Sky News presenter Jacquie Beltrao took it one step further when she outed her 19-year-old’s bad behaviour on social media. Beltrao, 54, shared a picture of her son Tiago’s messy room with her 65 000 Twitter followers – and then faced criticism for invading his privacy. The image showed clothes strewn across the floor, drawers hanging open and an unmade bed. A desk was also piled high and baskets filled with papers sat next to a large mannequin. Beltrao, who represented Britain in rhythmic gymnastics at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles before becoming a broadcaster, posted the picture alongside a bomb emoji.

She wrote: "Just got back from my holiday popped into my 19-year-old son’s room to drop off four sweatshirts he’d left on the sofa and his room looks like this. Can anyone compete with that?"

Just got back from my holiday popped into my 19 year old son’s room to drop off 4 sweatshirts he’d left on the sofa (🤷‍♀️) and his room looks like this 💣😡 Can anyone compete with that ? pic.twitter.com/fM9ATc7Uab — Jacquie Beltrao (@SkyJacquie) February 4, 2020

Former Sky News anchor Eamonn Holmes called for Beltrao to "name and shame" and "then throw it all into a skip". And Sarah-Jane Mee, a fellow Sky News presenter, joked: "Just been talking to a decontamination expert – want me to get his card for you?"

But psychotherapist Noel McDermott said online: "If I’m looking at it from the outside doing some family work, I would be having a question with mum going, 'Was that really the correct way to do parenting do you think? Opening up your son to possible ridicule'."

One Twitter user told her to "give the son some privacy", while another wrote on social media: "[It’s] his own personal space, or at least should be."

Beltrao also has a son Jorge, 17, and daughter Amelia, 21, with her Brazilian-born husband Eduardo. Last year she celebrated five years of being free of breast cancer.

BBC broadcaster Nicky Campbell was last year accused of "publicly shaming" his 18-year-old daughter Breagha after he tweeted a picture of her untidy bedroom.

"This is completely unacceptable," he tweeted. "You are nearly 19 years old and I am bloody sick of it. I don’t care that you were going to tidy it up. It just really p***** me off."

Beltrao declined to comment.

Daily Mail