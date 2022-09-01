Tyrese Gibson ordered to pay 10k a month child support

Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $10 000 (about R170 000) a month in child support. The “Fast and Furious” star was in court in Georgia on Tuesday, August 30, as part of his divorce case with Samantha Lee Gibson.

The matter has finally been concluded, with the judge insisting the order for the 43-year-old singer-and-actor to hand over $10 690 a month for the care of three-year-old Soraya wasn't a punishment. According to TMZ, the judge said: "This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!" The judge also advised the former couple not to badmouth each other in front of their daughter and told Gibson to be happy if Lee, who had asked for $20 000 a month child support, moved into a nicer house because it would mean a better standard of living for their girl.

The child support sum dates from when Lee first filed for divorce in September 2020, meaning her ex-husband owes her a lump sum of $209 000. However, the judge reduced the amount by $46 000 after noting the “Morbius” star had been paying for Lee’s car for the past two years. Neither party will pay spousal support, and the judge agreed to Gibson's request that he keep a Range Rover and his former spouse was given a Land Rover instead.

At the end of the hearing, the judge granted Lee's petition for divorce, so both parties are single. Gibson and Lee announced in December 2020 they had split but vowed to remain the "best of friends". They said in a joint statement at the time: "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate and divorce.

