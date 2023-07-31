Um, so this is awkward. Teen son admits to filming his mom’s OnlyFans content for her

Arthur Urach is pretty good at his job. He’s so good that his own mother ropes him in to film some content for her social media channels. The only problem is that Arthur’s only 18 years old and by content, we mean the adult variety.

You see, Arthur’s mom is 35-year-old OnlyFans model Andressa Urach. Known for her racy content, the Brazilian TV personality’s son made the admission during a recent Q&A on Instagram. According to LadBible, the photographer was asked, "Arthur, are you the one who films Andressa’s OnlyFans?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj urach (@arthururachoficial) He enthusiastically responded by saying, "Yep, I'm really badass with pictures, right?" We don’t know about you, but this sounds a bit insidious, no matter how close he may be to his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andressa Urach (@andressaurachoficial) Online users where gobsmacked, and one person went as far as asking, "You are not ashamed of your mother selling herself, do you film her like this?"

Unperturbed by the question, Arthur responded, "I'm not ashamed, I'm very serene with her decision." It’s not the first time that adult star Andressa Urach has found herself in the crosshairs of controversy. The ex-Miss Bumbum contestant left OnlyFans earlier this year and cited religion for her decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andressa Urach (@andressaurachoficial) Now that she’s returned to the adult content platform, she claimed that she’s being threatened by members of the controversial Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, which she joined in 2015.

The Daily Star reported that Urach left in 2020 and filed a lawsuit against the church, claiming she was brainwashed. She was also fighting to get back the BR$2-million (about R7.4m) she donated.