UN calls for ban on smartphones in schools

The United Nations has issued a warning on the use of smartphones in schools. It has stated only technology that supports learning should be permitted in educational settings.

Unesco, the UN’s education, science, and culture agency, raised concerns about mobile devices causing distractions, jeopardising pupil privacy and contributing to cyberbullying. The report also revealed less than one in four countries have laws or policies prohibiting phones in schools. Manos Antoninis, author of the 2023 Global Education Monitor report, declared: “Only technology that supports learning has a place in school.”

While acknowledging students should not be entirely shielded from technology, Antoninis also emphasised the need for clearer guidance on the types of technology allowed in schools. Studies have shown banning mobile phones from schools can lead to improved academic performance. But some students such as Lexi, 16, argued smartphones could also provide a sense of connection and support for those going through tough times.

She told the BBC: “If you’re having a rough time with anything, then you should have the right to talk to someone.” In the UK, the Department for Education offers guidance on the issue but leaves the decision on mobile phone use during the school day to head teachers. Former education secretary Gavin Williamson called for a complete ban on mobile phones in schools in 2021.

But the current stance suggests that head teachers should consider restrictions due to potential risks of distraction, disruption, bullying and adverse effects on learning. Other countries have already taken steps to regulate smartphone use in schools. Bangladesh banned mobile phones from classrooms in 2017, while France also has a ban – but with exceptions such as students with disabilities or when smartphones are used for teaching. The Netherlands plans to mostly ban mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches from secondary school classrooms starting next year.

While some parents and associations have introduced voluntary bans on smartphones for children at home or school, opinions on the matter vary.