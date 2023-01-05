Under pressure: How to do back-to-school shopping in a smart way

Christmas shopping is done, it’s now back to school. If you weren’t able to shop for your child’s school needs last year, no need to panic. You can still do last-minute shopping at affordable prices, and here’s how. Use loyalty cards

Most parents like myself are big on saving. The loyalty card(s) that you’ve been swiping last year will come in handy. Use the points you’ve accumulated for some discounts. Compare prices One Twitter mom @mommy_moneyza highlighted that retailers like Ackermans, Woolworths, PnP and Mr Price all sell shirts that are 80% cotton and 20% polyester and have the same quality. The trick is to shop where it’s cheaper.

Pre-worn items There are kids who attended the school for only one year and had the full uniform, which is probably still in good condition. Find out from the school and try getting those pre-worn items at a lesser price. Buy in bulk

Single items are usually costly compared to sets. Most retailers offer two items at the price of one, so get those instead - especially with things like shirts, socks, and stationery. Also, you can arrange with other parents to buy together so that you’ll be legible for a stock price. Negotiate Some companies that sell school uniforms offer discounts. All you have to do is ask, especially if you’ll be buying a complete school uniform. Perhaps they might give the cheapest item for free.